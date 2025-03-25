Ola scooter driven through govt hospital corridor in Rajasthan's Barmer, video surfaces

Jaipur: A video of an Ola electric scooter purportedly driven through a corridor of a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Barmer district has surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to lodge a police complaint, officials said on Tuesday.

The footage reportedly shot in the old building of Barmer Medical College Hospital, shows an Ola electric scooter moving through a gallery with wards on both sides, they said.

The speedometer of the vehicle is visible, and a song is heard playing in the background. However, the person who recorded the video is not seen, officials added.

Principal Medical Officer B L Mansuria said the matter came to light on Tuesday, following which a complaint was given to the police.

He said the CCTV footage of the past few days was checked, but the incident was not captured. It appears that the video was recorded several days ago.

Mansuria further said that security guards are deployed at the hospital, and an inquiry is underway to determine how the vehicle entered the gallery.