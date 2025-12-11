Probe on into roots of Rs 192-crore drug haul in Maharashtr's Wardha: Minister

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar on Thursday said an investigation is underway into the origins of the drug racket uncovered in Wardha district a few days back.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recently busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit and seized 128 kg of the banned drug valued at Rs 192 crore in Wardha.

Three persons, including the alleged mastermind who also acted as the financier and chemist, were arrested during the operation conducted on Sunday and Monday, an official earlier said.

Asked about such a huge quantity of contraband found in Wardha, Bhoyar said the authorities have sealed the unit.

"An investigation is underway to trace the roots of this drug racket," the minister told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here.

Bhoyar said he held a meeting with the local police and gave them the necessary directions for action in the matter. PTI CLS GK