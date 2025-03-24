Probe ongoing in kidnapping case against ex-RAW official Vikash Yadav: Delhi Police to court

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police informed a court here on Monday that further investigation is ongoing in a case against reportedly former RAW agent Vikash Yadav regarding the alleged abduction of a Delhi-based businessman and extortion of money from him.

On the court's query, the police informed special judge Sumit Dass, who had granted Yadav an exemption from personal appearance for the date, that the investigation regarding certain call detail records in the case is pending and that the agency is probing the matter.

Yadav is also accused of attempting to kill alleged Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States.

The judge heard the submissions and posted the matter for further hearing on May 22.

The court had earlier granted an exemption from personal appearance to Yadav for the day after his lawyer informed the judge that the accused's personal details were made public, making him vulnerable.

He was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in December 2023, following a complaint from a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extortion and kidnapping.

A chargesheet was filed in March 2024 and Yadav was granted bail in April 2024.

Yadav, said to be a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official, was named by the US in connection with the failed assassination attempt on Pannun.

His application in the court had claimed that "false and frivolous allegations" were levelled against him and details, such as his residential address and background, along with his photographs, were published all over the world, exposing the applicant to "serious threats to his life from nefarious elements".

It had claimed that even appearing through video-conferencing was "extremely unsafe" as Yadav's location might be detected using electronic technology. PTI UK RC