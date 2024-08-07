Probe ordered after pictures emerge of beer cans in UP health centre vaccine freezer

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A probe has been ordered after pictures of beer cans and water bottles in the vaccine freezer of a primary health centre in the Khurja area of this Uttar Pradesh district surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Vinay Kumar Singh said beer cans and water bottles were found in the vaccine freezer of the primary health centre located at Dharpa on Monday.

As a rule, nothing other than vaccines can be kept in the freezer, he said and added that storing beer cans and water bottles in the freezer was a serious matter.

Orders have been issued to probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Singh said. PTI COR ABN SZM