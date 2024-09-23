Probe ordered after students allege ragging by seniors at Berhampur University

Berhampur, Sep 23 (PTI) An investigation was ordered after some first-year post-graduate students of Berhampur University in Odisha's Ganjam district alleged that they were ragged by their senior in the hostel, officials said on Monday.

In a complaint to the UGC, the students alleged that their seniors came to their hostel about 11 pm on Saturday, and continued asking them various details in the name of introduction and did not let them sleep.

However, they did not name the senior students in the complaint, officials said.

The varsity swung into action after the UGC forwarded the complaint.

The anti-ragging committee has been directed to investigate the allegation, said Sukant Kumar Tripathy, the in-charge vice chancellor of the varsity.

The Anti-Ragging Committee and the Board of Residence held separate meetings to discuss the issue, officials said.

Tripathy said night patrolling would be intensified on the campus, and the anti-ragging squad has been asked to regularly visit the hostels and other vulnerable areas. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM