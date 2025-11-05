Probe ordered after video shows Delhi cops manhandling locals in Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A viral video showing police personnel allegedly manhandling locals during the detention of a man in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar has surfaced on social media, prompting an internal inquiry, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police statement, the incident took place earlier in the day when a patrolling team in the Lal Bagh area received information about a person planning to sell narcotic drugs in the locality.

"The person was later identified as 32-year-old Mohammad Tarif, a resident of Lal Bagh, who has previous involvement in cases of murder and violence," Delhi Police said in a statement.

When the police team confronted Tarif, he misbehaved with the personnel and gathered his family members and relatives to create pressure on the staff.

As a preventive measure, he was apprehended. However, his relatives attempted to obstruct and pressure the beat staff, it added.

The video circulating online is reportedly from the moment when the police team apprehended Tarif and his relatives trying to free him, it further said.

Responding to the allegation that a woman was beaten during the incident, police said an inquiry has been ordered under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jahangirpuri.

"Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. The situation is under control, and the police are verifying the video to ascertain the full sequence of events," the statement said. PTI BM AMJ AMJ