Probe ordered after video shows liquor party inside Ballia municipal office

Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A video purportedly showing employees of the Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad consuming liquor inside the office premises has triggered a row in this Uttar Pradesh district, with the administration taking serious note of the matter and mulling disciplinary action against the accused staff.

District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh said the matter has been taken into cognisance and an inquiry has been ordered.

In the three-minute-long video, bottles of liquor, water and glasses are seen placed on a table inside the office, while individuals, purportedly employees of the civic body, appear to be drinking.

"The city magistrate has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days," Singh said.

He added that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.