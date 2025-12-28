Probe ordered in Chhattisgarh mine stir violence; process initiated to scrap public hearing held for project

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Dec 28 (PTI) The local administration has initiated the cancellation process of the public hearing held earlier this month for an upcoming coal mining project, a day after violent protests left several policemen injured and vehicles torched in Tamnar area in Raigarh district.

Scrapping the public hearing was a key demand of local villagers protesting for the past two weeks.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said an inquiry would be conducted into the violence, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

In a letter to the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board on Sunday, Raigarh Collector Mayank Chaturvedi requested that no further necessary action be taken at present on the public hearing conducted on December 8, 2025, at village Daurabhatha in connection with the proposed Gare Pelma Sector-1 coal block.

The public hearing was held in connection with the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block allotted to Jindal Power, involving an open-cast-cum-underground coal mine spread over 3,020 hectares with a production capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum, in Tamnar tehsil of Raigarh district, the letter stated.

Villagers from 14 affected-villages have been staging a sit-in protest at CHP Chowk in Libra village since December 12, demanding cancellation of the public hearing.

On Saturday, the protest turned violent, leading to tension in the area, it said.

The district administration stated that it has been making continuous efforts over the past two days to hold peace talks with representatives of the affected villages.

On Sunday evening, a meeting was held between the district administration and a delegation of 14 project-affected villages at the Tamnar Janpad Panchayat office, during which constructive discussions were held to maintain peace and harmony in the area, it said.

The administration told the delegation that it has been taking forward the process of cancellation of the public hearing based on the suggestions, and further action will be ensured on all points (the demands) as per government guidelines, the release said.

Gharghoda Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Durga Prasad Adhikari said one round of discussions had been held with village representatives following Saturday's incident, and the administration had begun the process of cancelling the public hearing.

When specifically asked whether he was referring to the cancellation process, the official replied in the affirmative.

The SDM appealed to villagers to maintain peace, assuring them that the administration respects their demands and is acting accordingly.

A day before, several policemen, including two officials, were injured when protesters allegedly hurled stones. A mob allegedly set ablaze a police bus, a jeep, and an ambulance, besides damaging several other government vehicles.

Protesters also stormed into the coal handling plant (CHP) of Jindal Power near Libra and torched a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles. The office premises were also vandalised, officials said.

Villagers alleged that the situation escalated after police attempted to remove protesters from the demonstration site and resorted to a lathi charge.

They have been demanding cancellation of the proposed mining project and the "illegal" public hearing held for its clearance.

Addressing reporters in Raipur, the chief minister said, "The incident (of violence and arson) in Tamnar will be investigated, and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Police have lodged multiple FIRs in connection with the violence and arson, officials said.