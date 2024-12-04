Probe ordered into allegation man died after being hit by SP MP Barq's vehicle

Sambhal (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into allegations that a vehicle being driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq hit a 30-year-old man, resulting in his death, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Police sources said that Gaurav of Alipur village died after allegedly being hit by a private vehicle on June 24.

Gaurav's father Samar Pal had on Tuesday claimed the vehicle that hit his son had "Samajwadi Party MP" insignia on it and was being driven by Barq.

He also alleged that the police "are not investigating the incident properly".

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said on Wednesday, "In the complaint, it has been mentioned that the vehicle was a black Mahindra Scorpio with registration number UP 38V 0880. The investigation has been handed over to the assistant superintendent of police, who has been asked to submit a report within three days. Further action will be taken following the investigation." According to the FIR lodged in connection with the accident, Gaurav was admitted to the District Joint Hospital where he died during treatment.

Sambhal MP Barq is among the individuals named as accused in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a mosque in the district on November 24. PTI COR CDN CDN SZM SZM