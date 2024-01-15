Probe ordered into alleged irregularities by Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm: Centre to Kerala HC

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Centre on Monday told the Kerala High Court that it has issued an order under the Companies Act for an investigation into the alleged irregularities by the software firm of Veena T, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Advertisment

Orders have been issued under section 210 (investigation into affairs of company) of the Companies Act and the same will be produced on record by the next date of hearing, it said.

Noting the submission, Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Centre to file on record the order issued by it before January 19 and listed the matter for hearing on January 24.

The court said that by then the respondents, including the chief minister, his daughter, her firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, were at liberty to respond to the Centre's order.

Advertisment

The court was hearing a plea by Shone George, a lawyer and son of veteran politician P C George, seeking an investigation into Veena's company under the Companies Act and action against it by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The petitioner told the court that only action under the Companies Act had been initiated and insisted that this was a matter where the SFIO also had a role.

In view of the petitioner's contention, the court directed the Centre's lawyer to "obtain specific instructions, if any further action by the SFIO has been ordered or found warranted by the next posting date".

Advertisment

A controversy erupted in Kerala after a Malayalam daily reported last year that CMRL had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the chief minister's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report cited the ruling of an interim board for settlement and said that CMRL previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

It also alleged that although no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person". PTI COR HMP RPA NSD NSD