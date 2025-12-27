Probe ordered into Giant wheel accident in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) An inquiry has been initiated following a complaint from a city resident that a giant wheel ride malfunctioned at the Karavali Utsava grounds here, leaving him and his two children injured, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on December 24, they said.

According to police, in his complaint, K Mohan Mulali alleged that when the giant wheel began operating at high speed and the cabin they were seated in suddenly dropped and collided with another.

He alleged that the cabin doors broke mid-ride, causing the occupants to be violently thrown inside the enclosure multiple times.

“The complaint prima facie indicates negligence and poor maintenance. We have sought details from the ride operators and will examine whether safety norms were violated,” Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

Mulali alleged that no immediate medical assistance was provided at the site. He claimed there was no first-aid facility or ambulance available and that bystanders helped the injured family.

A district official overseeing Karavali Utsava arrangements said the operators were reprimanded, adding that the ambulance stationed at the venue was attending to another emergency at the time.

“We are reviewing safety protocols for all amusement rides,” the official said.

Police said a case would be registered if violations under public safety and negligence laws are established. “Ensuring public safety at large gatherings is non-negotiable. If lapses are found, strict action will follow,” Reddy said.

Mulali has demanded suspension of the giant wheel and mandatory safety audits of all amusement rides to prevent similar incidents.