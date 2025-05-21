Probe ordered into Manipur govt bus forced to 'cover' state name, Metei group calls 48-hr strike

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the allegations that security personnel forced to cover the state's name on a bus taking journalists to the Shirui Lily festival.

It was alleged that security forces had stopped the state-run bus, on which journalists were being taken by the government to cover the tourism festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staff to cover the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.

The government formed a two-member inquiry committee, and said that it will "examine facts and circumstances involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport Bus carrying media persons to cover the Manipur Shirui festival on May 20 near Gwaltabi chekpost", according to an order issued by the Home Department.

"The committee shall look into lapses, if any and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future," it said.

The committee, comprising Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh, has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, it added.

Amid outrage over the incident, Meitei group COCOMI called a 48-hour general strike from midnight, and demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

"The decision to have Manipur removed from a state bus itself is anti-Manipur, absolutely challenges the idea of Manipur and its historical and cultural identity," Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Khuraijam Athouba said.

"The people of Manipur demand to know under whose authority the decision was taken. It should be clarified to the public within 48 hours," he added.

Athouba said the incident undermined the respect Manipur deserves.

"Such irresponsible decision and attitude towards the identity of Manipur has forced us to call a 48-hour general strike across the state, starting tonight at midnight. During this period, the governor must tender an apology and all three officers must resign," he said.

Athouba alleged that instead of acting against threats of killing Meitei who visit the Shirui Lily festival, the government was trying to compromise with the legacy of Manipur.

"We demand immediate withdrawal of such an administration (under the President's Rule), and allow the people of the state to rule as they understand the significance and value of Manipur's name," he said.

The Shirui Lily festival is being held after a gap of two years as the state, ravaged by ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, limps back to normalcy amid the President's Rule, which was imposed in February following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister.

The BJP said the incident was an "avoidable misunderstanding", asserting that the "integrity of Manipur is non-negotiable", while the Congress claimed it was a "criminal act".

In a video message on X, BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra said, "I would like to congratulate the state of Manipur for conducting the Shirui Lily festival after two years... Since May 17 to May 20, about three to four Manipur state transport buses carrying about 2,000 people have travelled to Ukhrul, where the Shirui Lily festival is being conducted.

"Today (Tuesday), an unfortunate incident has happened, I believe, because of an avoidable misunderstanding. I firmly like to reiterate that as far as the integrity of Manipur is concerned, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah... has maintained (it) is something which is non-negotiable. It’s something which we always stand for." The BJP leader said that after two years, some sort of festivity has returned to Manipur, which is "something to be celebrated and not to be conspired".

"Anyone who feels this is a conspiracy, I on behalf of BJP, would like to assure that this is not a conspiracy and have faith on us," he said.

Former chief minister Singh said those behind the "irresponsible action" should be punished.

"What is this that the state's name cannot be written in Manipur. Whoever is behind such irresponsible actions should be punished. First, know Manipur. I stand with the journalist fraternity and the people of Manipur," he said on X.

State Congress president K Meghachandra Singh, in a post on X, said, "Removing the name 'Manipur' from Manipur State Transport Corporation bus, which carried journalists sponsored by DIPR Govt of Manipur, and obstruction given by security forces is a commission of criminal acts. Law must prevail over them." "BJP must stop playing with words now. They have miserably failed Manipur. Now is the time that the people should decide their future - President’s Rule or a fresh mandate. Double-engine had already failed us. Now, President’s Rule has failed Manipur. Should the people of Manipur be left with no choice but to seek for fresh mandate only?" he questioned.

Media organisations in the state observed a 'pen down strike' on Wednesday, and boycotted all news and information gathering services related to the state government because of the "harassment" caused to journalists.

In a memorandum to the governor, they sought immediate action against those responsible for "causing harassment" to journalists who went to cover the festival. PTI CORR SOM