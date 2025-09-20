Probe ordered into Zubeen Garg's death, 3-day mourning in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday ordered a probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death and declared a three-day state mourning, as his wife Garima Saikia Garg appealed for peace during his final journey.

Zubeen, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said his government would conduct an inquiry into the singer’s death after multiple FIRs were filed across the state.

He directed DGP Harmeet Singh to transfer all FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

Assam Police has registered a case in the CID police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the chief organiser of North East India Festival (NEIF) Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma and others.

Sarma said he has also spoken to Singapore High Commissioner in India, Simon Wong, and requested a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the singer's death.

During the three-day mourning period that started from Saturday, no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions will be held.

Sarma left for Delhi in the evening to receive singer Garg's body, arriving from Singapore around midnight, and accompany it to Guwahati.

Sarma said he has asked the airport authorities in Delhi that he should be allowed to go up to the aircraft to receive Zubeen's body.

The CM was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, a close friend of Zubeen since their college days in Jorhat.

The mortal remains of the singer will be brought to Guwahati by a special aircraft. It is likely to arrive on Sunday morning.

The CM, before leaving for the airport, reviewed arrangements at Guwahati's Sarusajai Sports Stadium, recently renamed as the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his Zubeen's mortal remains will be kept for people to pay their last respects.

Sarma also directed Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah to oversee the preparations at the stadium.

He said people can pay their tributes to Zubeen from 9 am to 7 pm on September 21.

''Our government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to pay their respects. Please cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure a fitting tribute to our beloved Zubeen'', he said in a post on X.

After arrival in Guwahati, the singer's body will be placed in a flower-bedecked ambulance and brought out through the VIP exit.

His body will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where members of the family will spend some moments with the mortal remains, and no public will be allowed, the CM said.

"Strict security arrangements will be ensured near his residence. I request people to stay away when Zubeen's body is taken to his home so that his family members, particularly his 85-year-old ailing father, can spend time before the body is taken to the stadium," he said.

The singer's family members have requested that they be allowed at least one-and-a-half hours before his body is taken to the stadium.

Sarma said several organisations from Jorhat have demanded that the singer's last rites be performed in the Upper Assam town, and a memorial dedicated to him established there.

"The government will not make any independent decision regarding the last rites of the singer. We will first consult his family whose wish will be the top priority, and also several organisations of the state, including the Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), and the people who were closely associated with him, before we make a final decision," the CM said.

"Tomorrow at 6 PM, a cabinet meeting will be held to decide on the cremation venue of our beloved Zubeen Garg," Sarma said in a post on X.

Garima, meanwhile, appealed to the public to maintain peace and not to harbour ill feelings against the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, who she described as "like our own brother." ''Zubeen will come home soon and I request all to show the same love to him as they did during his lifetime so that he can rest peacefully'', a sobbing Garima said with folded hands in an appeal on Facebook.

People have showered immense love and respect on Zubeen and ''he also loved them unconditionally'', she said, appearing for the first time on any media platform following the singer's death in Singapore.