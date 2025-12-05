Probe report on death of Nepalese student at KIIT under examination: Minister tells Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) The report of a high-level committee constituted by the Odisha government to inquire into the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT University in February is under examination, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the Assembly on Friday.

A 20-year-old student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room on February 16. Her death and concerns raised by Nepali students on campus had triggered widespread outrage in both India and Nepal.

Replying to a written question by Congress MLA Dasarathi Gomango, Suraj said the committee has completed its inquiry and submitted its report to the government.

"The report is under examination," he said.

He clarified that the state government has not received any communication from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the matter. The NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and carried out an independent inquiry.

On Gomango’s query regarding the alleged illegal encroachment of a public road by KIIT University, Suraj said the issue does not fall directly under the Higher Education Department.

He added that state-run Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), along with the General Administration and Revenue Departments, has provided land to KIIT and other institutions on a lease basis.

According to information from the General Administration and Public Grievances (GA&PG) department, it will conduct a field-level inquiry in the presence of officers from Idco, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and the local tehsil on the allegation.