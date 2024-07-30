Probe underway in Salumbar teacher murder case, Rajasthan govt informs House

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A probe is being conducted into the murder of a teacher in Salumbar district, the Rajasthan government informed the assembly on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Jawar Mines police station under provisions of the law, including the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and an investigation is underway, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said.

After talks with his family members, Shankar Lal Meghwal's body was handed over after post-mortem. The teacher was cremated on Monday, he said.

The minister was speaking on behalf of the state government on an adjournment motion brought by members in this regard.

Shankar Lal Meghwal was sitting outside his house on July 25 when the accused Fateh Singh attacked him from behind with a sword, Patel said.

The teacher died on the spot while his father Dalchand Meghwal was injured. He is undergoing treatment in Udaipur.

The accused tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat with the same weapon. He was taken to a hospital but died on the way, Patel said.