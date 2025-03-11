Probe will be conducted into site selection for GMC Handwara: J-K minister

Jammu, March 11 (PTI) Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo on Tuesday announced that the authorities will conduct an inquiry into the land selected for the construction of Handwara Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"The government will conduct a detailed inquiry into the selection of a flood-prone site for the construction of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, which has caused significant losses to the public exchequer," the minister said while responding to supplementary questions in the Assembly.

Sajad Gani Lone, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Kaiser Jamsheed Lone, Mir Saifullah and Sheikh Khursheed had raised the matter regarding the establishment of GMC Handwara.

Lone alleged that the site was selected by the previous Lieutenant Governor-led administration without consulting local representatives and called for an immediate inquiry into the matter.

The minister assured the House and legislators that their concerns would be addressed and local representatives would be consulted for selecting a new site for the establishment of the institution.