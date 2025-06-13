National

Probe will be held to find out cause of collapse of girders: CMRL

NewsDrum Desk
Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) Two girders collapsed unexpectedly and an investigation will be conducted to ascertain its cause, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has said and it confirmed the death of a man in the accident.

The girders (I-girders) that had been erected a week ago near the L&T Head office main gate in Manapakkam here collapsed unexpectedly when one of its supporting "A-frames gave way by slipping," a statement issued late last night said.

The CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) along with its contractors removed the debris on a war footing and investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

On Thursday night, the girders fell down on a two-wheeler rider who was crossing that location and he was trapped under the concrete structure and he was initially feared dead.

The CMRL statement added: "It's with regret that we confirm one fatality from the incident. A thorough investigation is forthcoming." PTI VGN VGN KH