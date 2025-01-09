Probe will reveal if Beed sarpanch's killers had political backing: Kin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh on Thursday said the accused could not have committed the crime without someone's protection and a probe will make it clear whether they had political support.

He also demanded that authorities expeditiously nab an accused still at large after one month the incident and strict punishment for all those involved in the murder of his brother.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Maharashtra's Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case. One of the accused is still absconding.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

A protest march was organised at Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Thursday by locals demanding arrest all those involved in the murder and strict punishment for them.

Speaking to reporters in Paithan, Dhananjay Deshmukh claimed, "An organised crime is going on and the criminals have no fear or regret. Those who are giving them protection would have told them not to worry and that 'we are there, the system is there'." "The accused cannot commit such an act without protection. But whether they have got political support or not, it will be clear once the investigation concludes. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised us that the last person in the gang (of those involved in the case) will be caught," he said.

Dhananjay Deshmukh said they have been demanding from day one that all the accused be arrested and given strict punishment.

"One month is over, yet one accused is still at large. There are many more who helped these people (accused). They have protection so they committed such an act (of killing the sarpanch)," he said.

The deceased sarpanch's brother and daughter met CM Fadnavis in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought justice in the case.

They also told the chief minister that the accused in the case had past criminal records, and demanded action against them. PTI AW GK