Probing all angles of blast near Red Fort; explosion happened in Hyundai i20 car: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives on Monday evening.

He said the blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Red Fort here at around 7 pm. It damaged three to four other vehicles and injured pedestrians and people travelling in autorickshaws.

All angles are being probed by the investigators, and no possibility is ruled out, he said after meeting some of the injured at the LNJP hospital here.

Asked whether it was a terrorist attack, Shah said, "It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by forensics and NSG, we can't say anything. But we are not ruling out anything and investigating all angles." The home minister said eight people lost their lives and several others were injured. Teams of the Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensics have started the probe, he said and hoped that the exact details of the blast would be unearthed soon.

"I will visit the blast site soon and will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow with top officials to analyse the explosion," he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to him, and he has briefed him about the blast. Teams have begun a thorough investigation, he added. PTI ACB NSD NSD