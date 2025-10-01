Probing officials for arresting two from Delhi by flouting law: Rajasthan Police to Delhi HC

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday told by the Rajasthan Police that an inquiry has been initiated against its erring officials who allegedly arrested two persons from the national capital without informing their parents or the local police on September 26.

The submissions were made before a bench of Justices Jyoti Singh and Anish Dayal, which on Tuesday questioned the Rajasthan Police for flouting the law. The bench was hearing a plea of habeas corpus filed by the mother of one of the arrestees, claiming that both were minors.

The high court also observed on Tuesday that the two arrestees were relatives of a tribal man who was allegedly killed while in the custody of the Madhya Pradesh Police in April.

The Rajasthan Police made the submissions in a status report filed before the bench on Wednesday, saying there were procedural lapses during the investigation by police officials, for which an inquiry has been initiated by the state police department against the erring officials.

"Vandita Rana, SP, Ajmer, Rajasthan, has joined the court proceedings through video conferencing and submits that inquiry has been initiated against the erring officials and the report shall be rendered on or before October 8, 2025. She assures the court that the matter will be handled with responsibility and sensitivity, considering the background of the case," the bench recorded.

The court was, meanwhile, also told by the Rajasthan Police that a medical board was constituted at Government JLN Hospital, Ajmer which confirmed that the arrestees were above 19 years.

The bench noted the submission and directed the Rajasthan Police to file an updated status report, along with a copy of the inquiry report.

The bench directed the Delhi Police to place before the court the CCTV footage related to Hari Nagar area, from where the two persons were allegedly picked up, along with still photographs from the relevant part of the footage, in a sealed cover.

The CCTV footage shall be preserved till further orders of the court, the bench said.

The court will further hear the matter on October 8.

The woman, a street hawker who sells toys at the Dussehra Park near Bharti College, Janakpuri in Delhi, claimed on September 26 that her 15-year-old son and her relative's 17-year-old son were "illegally and forcibly" taken away by unknown persons in civilian clothes.

The woman alleged that her relatives went to Janakpuri Police Station around 9 pm but were asked to contact Hari Nagar Police Station.

Multiple attempts to lodge complaints of the missing persons at both the police stations were unsuccessful, she said, adding that even the whereabouts of the children remained a mystery. Subsequently, they moved the high court, the petition said.

On September 25, the Supreme Court, while hearing a case over the alleged custodial deaths, slammed the Madhya Pradesh government and the CBI for the delay in suspending absconding police officials accused and warned of contempt action.

The apex court noted that the police officials had been absconding since April and had not been suspended.

The top court is hearing a contempt plea of the mother of the 24-year-old victim, alleging non-compliance with the top court's May 15 order, transferring the investigation from Madhya Pradesh Police to the CBI.