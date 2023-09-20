Problem of mental stress, anxiety continuously increasing in present times: Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Wednesday said the problem of mental stress and anxiety is continuously increasing in the present times.

Advertisment

The DGP expressed the need to take mental health seriously while keeping in view the problem of mental stress among the common people, including the police force.

Addressing a mental health-related workshop organised at the police headquarters here, Mishra said amid the complexities of life, this problem is increasing not only in urban but also in rural areas, including among the youth.

Amid increasing competition and lack of proper guidance from the parents, children are becoming victims of mental stress and even taking the step of suicide, he added.

Advertisment

Emphasising adopting a positive outlook towards life, the DGP said a systematic lifestyle is necessary in the circumstances of increasing workload.

The scale of your happiness can be increased by proper self-care and entertainment activities, including regular exercise, yoga, pranayam and sports, he added.

According to a police spokesperson, Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Sharma stressed the need for seriousness towards the mental health of the police personnel and soldiers, and stressed timely solutions to mental problems.

Advertisment

SMS Medical University Principal and cardiologist Dr Rajeev Bagrahatta laid emphasis on regular exercise along with a systematic daily routine.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of Dr Vimal Sharma of Rajasthan. Dr Sharma, who works at the Manchester University, stressed regular assessment of mental health conditions as well as consultation with experts from time to time.

Experts Dr Catherine and Dr Robert Paul, who came from England, also expressed their views.