Proceeding on civil judges recruitment as per 2022 exam stayed by MP HC

Jabalpur, Jun 13 (PTI The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings in connection with the recruitment in connection with the civil judges (entry level) examination 2022 in the state.

It directed the Registrar and the Registrar (Examination Division) of High Court to restrain from further proceeding in the recruitment of the civil judges (entry level) examination 2022.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice AN Kesharwani said, "Till the aforesaid process is completed, respondents are restrained from proceeding ahead with the recruitment process commenced vide Advertisement No.113 /Examination/CJ/2022 dated 17.11.2022." "The respondents (the Registrar and the Registrar of Examination Division of High Court) to exclude all those candidates from the list of candidates declared successful in Preliminary Examination held on 14.01.2024 who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria under the Amended Recruitment Rules," it added.

After completing the aforesaid process, the cut-off marks shall be recomputed by applying the ratio of 1:10 vide Clause 7(2) of Advertisement No.113/Examination/CJ/2022 dated 17.11.2022, upon the remaining candidates satisfying the criteria under Amended Recruitment Rules, the court order said.

Fresh call letters will be issued to all those eligible candidates under Amended Recruitment Rules who have secured more or equal marks to the recomputed cut-off marks and whose names appear for the first time between the earlier cut-off marks and recomputed cut-off marks in order to invite them to appear in Main Examination, the court order said.

"Only for the aforesaid category of eligible candidates who have secured marks between the earlier cut-off marks and recomputed cut-off marks, fresh Main Examination be held. In case any ineligible candidates have already taken part in Main Examination, then such candidates be also weeded out/excluded from the result of Main Examination," said the court order.

The HC allowed the revision petition and recalled its earlier court order of May 7. The two aspirants had filed a review petition challenging the court order of May 7.

"These aspirants took the ground that the High Court had upheld the eligibility criteria of minimum 70 per cent marks in LLB. without ATKT or in the alternative 3 years experience at the Bar as per the Advertisement of 17.11.2023. Therefore, the list of preliminary examination should be reviewed with new cut off marks by removing the ineligible candidates for main examination," the petitioners counsel Atul Chaudhari told PTI. PTI COR LAL BNM