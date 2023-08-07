Proceedings in UP Council disrupted amid uproar by SP members

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) The Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday due to uproar by Samajwadi Party members on the issue of crime against women across the country, including in Manipur.

SP member Lal Bihari Yadav and other party members raised the issue as soon as the proceedings began at 11 am.

Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh said the issue be raised after the Question Hour but the SP members kept insisting on it.

SP member Naresh Uttam Patel said, "The entire country is ashamed of the incident in Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh, incidents of murder, dacoity, loot and molestation of women are happening continuously." The Chairman said he would hear the issue during Zero Hour. "Question Hour also belongs to the opposition. If you do not want answers to your questions from the government, then no one has any objection," he said.

After this, the SP members came in the well of the House shouting slogans with placards in their hands.

The Chairman urged the SP members to return to their seats but as the uproar continued, he adjourned proceedings till 12 noon. PTI ABN ABN DV DV