Proceedings on to bring back Balasore bus accident victims' bodies

Balrampur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) The district administration here began the proceedings to bring back the bodies of people killed in a road accident in the Balasore district of Odisha, officials said on Saturday.

At least four persons were killed and 30 others injured when a tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh fell on its side in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place when the bus on its way to Puri skidded off the road and fell on its side in a paddy field near Mahamadnagar Patna on national highway-60 on Friday midnight, the police said.

Balrampur District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal said that on September 18, a bus carrying devotees from Balrampur and Siddharthnagar districts went on a pilgrimage.

According to the officer, the bus overturned near Balasore late Friday night due to which Kamala Devi (55), a resident of Belhasa of Balrampur, Rajesh Kumar Mishra (48), a resident of Pipra in Balrampur and Ram Prasad and Santram, both residents of Itwa in Siddharthnagar district died.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital in Balasore. Most of the injured are residents of Balrampur district, Agarwal said.

The District Magistrate said that the Balrampur district administration is in constant touch with the Balasore district administration. Efforts are being made continuously for better treatment of the injured.

He also said that arrangements are being made to bring the bodies of the deceased.

On receiving information about the incident, MLA Rakesh Yadav (of the Samajwadi Party) from Gainsari met the families of the deceased and injured, consoled them and demanded proper support from the government and compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured person. PTI COR NAV HIG