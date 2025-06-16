Proceedings to attach illegal property of over 1,000 criminals to begin soon: Bihar DGP

Patna, Jun 16 (PTI) Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Monday said police would soon begin proceedings to attach the illegal property of 1,172 criminals in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said, "Property of 1,172 criminals have been identified, and attachment proceedings will begin very soon. Many of these assets were acquired through illegal activities. Some of the accused are also absconding." Highlighting the new provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the DGP said, "Police now have the power to seize ill-gotten money and property linked to crimes without having to wait for other agencies." Police have also sent proposals to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the attachment of assets belonging to criminals booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

To strengthen the justice delivery system, the DGP said police will soon submit a proposal to the state government for setting up fast-track courts across districts to expedite trials in heinous crimes.

"A detailed proposal is being finalised in this regard. Districts are being categorised depending on the volume of cases. For major districts, we will request the government to set up five fast-track courts for heinous cases. Fast track courts are crucial in expediting justice delivery and reducing the backlog of cases", he said.

The DGP further said the state government was committed to zero tolerance towards corruption.

"Strict action is being taken against police officers who indulge in corrupt practices. No one will be spared", the DGP said. PTI PKD MNB