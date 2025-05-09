Proceedings under PDPP Act not maintainable against illegal encroachment: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj (UP), May 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has reiterated that proceedings under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 were not maintainable against illegal encroachment on gram sabha land and the same can be decided under Section 67 of the Revenue Code, 2006 in proceedings for eviction.

While quashing proceedings under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 against the applicant, Brahmdutt Yadav, Justice Saurabh Srivastava relied on the earlier decision of his coordinate bench in Munshi Lal and another vs. state of Uttar Pradesh and another, where it was held that "as far as criminal proceeding for illegal encroachment, damage or trespass over the land belonging to Gram Sabha is concerned, the same can be undertaken but it would be subject to the adjudication of rights of the parties over the land in dispute, as the said determination can be done only by the revenue court".

In the present case, Lekhpal lodged an FIR against the applicant under Section 3/5 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, alleging that upon survey, he found that the gram sabha land, which was public property, had been encroached upon by nearby farmers. It was alleged that there was damage to public property.

Subsequently, a charge-sheet was filed and summons were issued, which were challenged by the applicant before the Allahabad High Court.

During the court proceedings, the counsel for the applicant urged non-application of mind by the magistrate concerned while issuing the summoning order. It was argued that the issue regarding encroachment was to be decided under Section 67 of the Revenue Code, 2006 in proceedings for eviction.

Taking note of the judgment in Munshi Lal and another, the court observed that the purpose of the 1984 Act was to "curb acts of vandalism and damage to public property including destruction and damage caused during riots and public commotion".

The court in its decision dated April 15 and uploaded recently held that the continuation of the process under the 1984 Act against the applicant was abuse of the process of law and the court quashed the same. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS