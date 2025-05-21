Proceeds of crime in National Herald case obtained for protection, tickets for polls: ED to court

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The ED has alleged that the proceeds of crime in the National Herald case against Congress' Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were obtained on "instructions of some senior party leaders" towards "protection, tickets to contest elections, and securing positions in the party".

The ED has filed its chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others under Sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED alleged proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 988 crore -- obtained through various channels -- in the case. Proceeds of crime include any property obtained or derived directly or indirectly as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence -- in this case the offence of money laundering.

The central probe agency's case accuses the Gandhis, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes aside from Dubey, Pitroda and a private company Young Indian of conspiracy and money laundering over the fraudulent takeover of properties valued over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The ED's chargesheet filed in a Delhi court said the payments received by Young Indian were not in the nature of donations but in the nature of accommodation entries arranged as a part of the criminal conspiracy by the accused persons and in continuation of money laundering-related activities.

"The senior leaders of the Congress Party who were office bearers in Young Indian under the patronage of Gandhi family members namely Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, influenced various persons including some Congress members/leaders to arrange funds for Young Indian, in the guise of donations, in lieu of various favours promised to them and also in lieu of cash from AICC office," the ED said.

"Investigation has revealed that family members/relative of some of the donors either contested elections on ticket of Congress Party or they were promised some positions in political hierarchy," it claimed.

The ED on Wednesday informed special judge Vishal Gogne that a "prima facie" case of money laundering was made against Gandhis and others in the matter.

The judge was hearing submissions on the point of cognisance.

The judge partially heard the arguments and posted the hearings starting July 2 till 8.

The ED chargesheet alleged that Young Indian, in which Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi together held 76 per cent of shares, received donations and contributions of around Rs 18.12 crore from various persons and entities during 2017-18 which were not genuine.

AJL also collected "bogus advance rent" of Rs 38.41 crore during 2017-18, it said, as the rent received was found to be fake as no rent agreements existed.

"On inquiry from the entities concerned, it was found out that the money was transferred to AJL (Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald newspaper) on instructions of senior Congress leaders without any actual commercial transaction. This shows that the accused have been continuing to indulge in the offence of money laundering by using AJL, which is under the control and management of Young Indian, as an instrument to generate further proceeds of crime," it added.

The ED said AJL claimed to have received revenue of Rs 29.45 crore from advertisement published in its newspapers during 2017-18 to 2020-21.

"Some of persons/entities whose names were mentioned in the ledgers of advertisement deposed that the money was paid to seek protection from the Congress leaders in the course of their regular business. Most of the advertisement given does not commensurate with business purposes of the donors as these advertisements are mostly in the form of congratulatory messages/birthday wishes to congress top leaders," the ED claimed.

Various individuals and entities paid for advertisement in National Herald newspaper to "seek protection from the Congress leaders" for their regular business, the ED claimed.

"Investigation has revealed that some of the above mentioned parties made payment to Young Indian in the guise of donations in lieu of cash received by them and some of them made payment on instructions from senior Congress leaders to secure their positions in the party politics," it claimed.

It cited the statement of one Rajeev Gambhir, who claimed that on the instruction of a senior Congress leader he made donations to Young Indian for securing some post for himself in the AICC office and also for ticket/ candidature of his son-in-law for Parliamentary election 2019 from Mandi Constituency (Himachal Pradesh). PTI UK UK AMK AMK