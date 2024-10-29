Process afoot for AIIMS Delhi's satellite centre in Ghaziabad: Adityanath

Meerut (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that a process is afoot to have a satellite centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in Ghaziabad.
He said this centre would benefit the people of western Uttar Pradesh districts like Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Hapur.
Adityanath said this as he participated in the ninth All India Ayurveda Conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual medium from Meerut.
"Today Uttar Pradesh has two AIIMS (Gorakhpur and Raebareli). We have requested AIIMS Delhi to build a satellite centre in Ghaziabad that on land given by us, so that the residents of Hapur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr can get the benefit of Delhi AIIMS facilities," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.
"We will work to expand this programme soon," he added.
The chief minister said people above 70 years of age will now get the benefit of the Ayushman scheme, which was launched on Tuesday by Modi.
The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various health sector projects worth about Rs 12,850 crore on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day in New Delhi earlier in the day. Apart from health related projects in various states, Modi also inaugurated the expansion of medical services and Jan Aushadhi Kendra at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Along with this programme, Adityanath, while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of ESIC Hospital at Marshall Pitch, Kankarkheda, Meerut, said, "Meerut has emerged as a big infrastructure. Expressway, Rapid Rail have been found. Ganga Expressway is being built, go for Kumbh bath through this." Modi performed the virtual Bhoomi Pujan of the hospital.
On this occasion, the chief minister said Meerut is making its mark in the world in sports under ODOP (One District-One Product). The state's sports university is being built in Meerut. When the sports university will be ready, it will produce Olympians and new players will be discovered and groomed, he said.
Adityanath said the workers of Meerut will get facilities like the hospitals of Lucknow and Gorakhpur. He also said there were only 17 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh till 2017, and after that they have been built or are being built in 64 of the 75 districts in the state.
The chief minister said an Atal residential school has been built at every commissionerate for the children of workers. In this, work is being done for free study, accommodation and all-round development of the children.
Adityanath said he himself has landed at the airstrip of Meerut because there is potential in Meerut. The biggest international airport will be built in Jewar and Meerut will get its benefit, he added.
The chief minister said this will be the first Diwali after the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in Ayodhya. He appealed to the people and said on the arrival of Ramlala, lamps should be lit in your homes along with Ayodhya. PTI COR AR KIS ZMN