Process begins for reopening Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri: Members of a committee set up by the Odisha government entered the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri on Sunday afternoon to reopen its revered treasury, the Ratna Bhandar, for an inventory of the valuables and the repair of the structure, officials said.

The temple has been closed for devotees as the Ratna Bhandar would be reopened after 46 years, they said.

Among the 11 people who entered the temple are former Orissa HC judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak and a representative of Puri's titular king 'Gajapati Maharaja', they added.

Also among them are four servitors, Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana and Deulikaran, who are taking care of the rituals, officials said.

If required, a technical team and lock-breakers would be called for reopening the treasury, which was last opened in 1978, they said.

"The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be opened at 1.28 pm," said Justice Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury.

The decision on the time of the reopening was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri, he said.

The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified, he said.

The ritual of 'Agnya', in which approval is sought for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, was completed in the morning.

"Before reopening the treasury, we will seek the approval of Goddess Bimala, Goddess Laxmi, who is the owner of the treasury, and lastly, seek the approval of Lord Lokanath, who is its caretaker," Justice Rath said.

In the morning, Justice Rath and Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works.

The idols of the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are at present in the Gundicha temple where they were taken during Rath Yatra. They would be brought back to the 12th-century shrine during the Bahuda Yatra next week.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been made for the entire process, Padhee said.

"Three SOPs have been made. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables," he said.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts," he added.

The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make, another official said.

Gadanayak said structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers will inspect the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel were seen entering the temple premises with lights that will be installed inside the Ratna Bhandar.

It is also apprehended that there are snakes inside the treasury.

Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallick said, "We have come here on the instruction of the state government. There will be two teams of snake catchers -- one inside and another outside the temple. We will follow all instructions of the administration."