Process for filing nominations for elections in Karanpur to start on Dec 12

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The process for filing nominations for the elections to the Karanpur assembly seat in Rajasthan will start from Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said. Voting is scheduled to be held on January 5.

On November 25, elections were held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state. Polling in Karanpur was deferred due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Gupta on Monday said that the Congress will have to nominate a new candidate. There are 11 candidates in the fray in Karanpur at present, he said.

In the assembly elections, the BJP got 115 seats and Congress 69.

The CEO said according to the instructions of the Election Commission, a notification will be issued on December 12 to conduct elections in Karanpur. The process of submitting nomination forms will start with the notification, he said.

Nomination papers can be submitted till December 19 and scrutiny will take place on December 20, the CEO said. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till December 22.

Voting will be held on January 5 and counting of votes will take place on January 8.

There are a total of 249 polling stations in the Karanpur assembly constituency.