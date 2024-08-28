Process for student council polls to start after festive season: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Amid ongoing demands from various student unions for the revival of student council elections in higher educational institutions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state government will initiate the process after the festive season.

Student council elections have been stalled for several years following the expiration of previous council terms. Education Minister Bratya Basu had earlier said elections would be held post-Durga Puja festivities.

Addressing the issue at the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day event, Banerjee confirmed, "I can assure you that the process for student council polls will start after the festive season. I am aware of the situation and have discussed it with Bratya." Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged on social media that the government has deliberately postponed the elections for nine years to prevent students from voicing dissent against her administration.

Adhikari suggested that this delay was intended to prevent the emergence of vocal student opposition that could challenge the current government.

The demand for student council elections has been voiced by various student organisations, including leftist groups such as the Students Federation of India and the All India Students Association, as well as the ruling TMC's student wing, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). These bodies have urged the state to expedite the electoral process for student bodies in institutions across West Bengal. PTI SUS MNB