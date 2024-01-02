Process initiated for setting up of Finger Print Bureau in J-K

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Sanction has been accorded to a 73-member strong Finger Print Bureau (FPB) in Jammu and Kashmir Police, a move that will help consolidate fingerprint data to further strengthen investigation in criminal cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to set up the first-ever FPB in the Union Territory was taken by the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last week, they said.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 73 posts for establishment of FPB in Jammu and Kashmir police,” J-K home department said in a recent order.

It said the FPB will be headed by a senior superintendent of police and include one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

In a separate order, the home department has also given its assent to the creation of additional manpower of 50 posts in different categories for police headquarters.

The new posts include one Superintendent of police and two deputy superintendents of police, it said. PTI TAS TAS DV DV