Process of appointing Aligarh Muslim University VC initiated

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University authorities have initiated the process of appointing a vice chancellor amid protests by teachers and students over delay in the appointment.

In a circular on Monday, the Registrar of the University Imran said that a special meeting of the executive council has been convened on October 30 to form a panel of five names for selecting the vice chancellor.

On November 6, the university court will meet to select three names from the panel and forward these names to the Visitor who will then appoint the vice chancellor from among them, it said.

In another development, the secretary of the AMU Teachers Association Obaid Ahmad Siddique wrote a letter to the acting Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez seeking his "immediate resignation" for allegedly trying to delay the appointment process and "trying to tamper with membership of the executive council for influencing the selection process".

Professor Gulrez has been serving as the pro vice chancellor from April when the then Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor had resigned, weeks before his tenure was to end. He had been nominated to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Teachers, students and the alumni associations of the institution have been protesting against the delay in starting the process of appointing a full-term Vice Chancellor.