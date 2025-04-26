Process of expelling Pak nationals has begun in India; will take legal action for overstay: Fadnavis

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the process of expelling Pakistani citizens from India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack has begun and legal action will be taken against such individuals overstaying in the western state.

He condemned the killing of innocent tourists and said the Modi government will give a befitting reply.

The chief minister met the families of two friends from Pune- Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale- who were killed in the April 22 terror attack.

"I met the family members of those killed in the terror attack. The description of the incident narrated by Asawari Jagdale (daughter of one of the victims) is disturbing. I don't want to say anything to those speaking out of turn on the (Pahalgam) incident.

"Our resolution to fight against terrorism has become even stronger. Help will be provided to the six families from Maharashtra," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Twenty-six persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at a popular meadow in Kashmir's Anantnag district. Ganbote and Jagdale were among six individuals from Maharashtra who fell prey to bullets.

According to a state Home Department official, 55 Pakistani nationals living in Maharashtra on short-term visas have been asked to leave the country by the Central government's deadline of April 27.

"Those Pakistanis who are illegally staying in the country will be found soon. The process of expelling Pakistani citizens from the country has begun.

"The Centre has already decided to suspend the visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, along with revocation of all existing valid visas issued to Pakistanis," Fadnavis added.

He said legal action will be taken against Pakistani nationals overstaying in Maharashtra.

The chief minister visited Ganbote's residence in Kondhwa area and consoled his wife Sangita, who survived the terror attack. He then headed to Jagdale's residence in Karvenagar and spoke to Jagdale's daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha.

Ganbote, who owned a 'farsan' (snacks) business, had gone to Kashmir along with his wife and the family of Santosh Jagdale. PTI SPK COR BNM NSK