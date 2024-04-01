Process of filing of nominations picks up pace in Karnataka, several candidates enter fray

Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) The process of filing of nominations has picked up pace for the first of two phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26, with several candidates submitting their papers on Monday.
Among them were BJP MP from Bangalore Central P C Mohan and Congress candidate from Bangalore South Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA.
V Somanna and K Sudhakar, who had served as Ministers in the previous BJP government, filed nominations from Tumkur and Chikkaballapur segments, respectively.
Sudhakar's opponent from Congress Raksha Ramaiah too filed his papers, as also the latter's party colleagues Venkataramane Gowda ('Star' Chandru) and Shreyas M Patel from Mandya and Hassan, respectively.
Ahead of filing their papers, almost all the candidates visited temples and held road shows along with party leaders and a large number of supporters, Mohan was accompanied by BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka as he filed his nomination. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar took part in Sowmya Reddy's roadshow ahead of her filing papers.
As many as 14 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats will be going for polls in the first phase, for which April four is the last day for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April five, and April eight is the last day for withdrawal of candidature. PTI KSU RS RS