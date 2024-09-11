Process of post creation for new Delhi govt hospitals to be completed in a week: Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The process of post-creation for upcoming hospitals of the Delhi government will be completed within a week, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday.

A high-level meeting was convened over the issue of recruitment of doctors and specialists for various hospitals of the government, at Raj Niwas.

Lt Governor VK Saxena, Bharadwaj, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The issue of shortage of doctors and specialists at the existing hospitals and also the non-creation of posts in under-construction hospitals has been raised for quite some time, Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.

"It was decided in the meeting that the post-creation process for those hospitals that will get ready in the next one to two years, will be done in one week," he said.

The file concerned would be processed by various departments, including Finance, and will finally reach the LG for approval. Then, the UPSC will be approached for recruitment of the doctors and specialists, Bharadwaj said. PTI VIT RHL