Process of writing India's name on Moon started by Nehru: IUML MP

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) IUML MP Abdussamad Samadani on Thursday said the process of writing India's name on the Moon was started by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the contribution of stalwarts from the past needs to be acknowledged.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the nation in the space sector, the Mallapuram MP quoted scientist Isaac Newton's famous saying "If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants".

"When we say it is achievement of government of the country, I have to reiterate the point that the government is continuous entity, this the present government also has to acknowledge. When we think of the space missions of the country, we have to remember two luminaries...stalwarts -- Newton and Nehru," he said.

"While Newton was luminary of science, Nehru was luminary of wisdom, science, learning, politics, everything. The famous statement of Newton which has become almost like a metaphor: 'Standing on the shoulder of giants'. Everybody knows the importance of the statement, everybody making achievements in science and learning have to acknowledge the past, the stalwarts who have made the present generation deserving of this achievement," he added.

Samadani said the "process of writing India's name on Moon was started by Nehru".

Asserting that religion cannot be mixed with science, the MP said this kind of an opportunity cannot be used to spread superstitions.

"Scientific achievements cannot be used and utilised for spreading superstitious beliefs...there should be mentality of rationality...this is the necessity of humanity," he said.

Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, propelling India to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. PTI GJS SMN