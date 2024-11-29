Process to elect 2 women LS MPs to board for assisted reproductive technology and surrogacy starts

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government has initiated the process to induct two women MPs from the Lok Sabha to serve as members of the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who heads the board, on Friday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha to elect two women members of the House for the body.

Parliament had enacted The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act in 2021.

According to both the laws, there will be a common board which was constituted on May 4, 2022.

Following the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, there was a need to re-elect the women MPs from the new House. The laws also provide for a woman member from the Rajya Sabha to be on the board.

While the Rajya Sabha is a continuous House, the Lok Sabha is re-elected every five years. The resolution moved by Nadda was passed by a voice vote on Friday itself.

The board is mandated to advise the central government on policy matters relating to ART technology and surrogacy. It also reviews and monitors the implementation of both the Acts and the rules and regulations and recommends to the central government any suitable changes therein.

The board is also mandated to lay code of conduct to be observed by persons working at clinics and banks and to set the minimum standards of physical infrastructure, laboratory and diagnostic equipment and expert manpower to be employed by these clinics and banks. PTI PLB MNK MNK