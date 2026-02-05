Process to enact law to protect Khejri tree underway, bill soon: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday assured the State Assembly that a new law would be enacted to protect the Khejri tree.

He said a bill to this effect would be introduced in the House once the process is complete.

The announcement comes amid a sit-in protest in Bikaner by activists demanding a tree protection bill in the ongoing Assembly session and a complete ban on the felling of Rajasthan's state tree, Khejri. Earlier in the day, minister K K Vishnoi met the protesters and assured steps of government intervention.

"Considering its importance, we must rise above political differences and make a collective effort to safeguard the Khejri," he said, while replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to fulfilling all promises made in its election manifesto and budget announcements.

He noted that public welfare is the state government's top priority and that it is working in line with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

"The welfare of the people is our highest goal. Our government is moving forward by following three key duties set by the prime minister, which are essential for society, the nation and the state," he added.

Sharma said the government is working to advance Rajasthan by enhancing productivity, fulfilling public aspirations and building capacities across sectors. PTI SDA AKY