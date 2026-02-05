Process to enact law to protect Khejri tree underway: Rajasthan CM tells assembly

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday informed the State Assembly that a new law would be enacted to protect the Khejri tree.

He said a bill to this effect would be introduced in the House once the process is complete.

"Considering its importance, we must rise above political differences and make a collective effort to safeguard the Khejri," Sharma said, while replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

The announcement comes amid a sit-in protest in Bikaner by environmental activists and the saint community demanding a tree protection bill in the ongoing Assembly session and a complete ban on the felling of Rajasthan's state tree, Khejri.

Earlier in the day, a government delegation comprising Minister K K Vishnoi, Jaswant Singh Bishnoi, State Animal Welfare Board Chairman and state BJP vice-president Biharilal Bishnoi visited the protest site to hold discussions with the agitators.

The delegation assured the protesters that a Tree Protection Bill would be introduced during the ongoing Budget Session. They also proposed an immediate ban on the felling of Khejri trees in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions until the legislation comes into force. Following the assurance, 29 saints ended their fast. However, the agitation remains active as a section of protesters expressed dissatisfaction over the geographical limits of the proposed ban.

The agitators have raised two key demands, including the enactment of a Tree Protection law in the current Assembly session and a complete ban on Khejri tree felling across the entire state of Rajasthan.

While the government has agreed to the legislative demand, the proposal to restrict the felling ban to only Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions has met with resistance.

Agitation leader Parasram Vishnoi said the indefinite hunger strike has not ended, noting that saints remain firm on a statewide ban.

Environmental activists from Nagaur and Ajmer divisions also expressed concern that Khejri trees in their regions could still be at risk before the law is formally enacted.