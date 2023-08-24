Process to establish organisational structure in Haryana Cong will start next month: Party leader

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) The process to establish a complete organisational structure in the Haryana Congress will begin next month, a senior party leader said here on Wednesday.

Deepak Babaria, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Haryana, said he held discussions with party leaders and workers from across the state.

The entire process to establish a complete organisational structure in the state unit of the Congress party will be completed in the next five to six months, he said.

As part of the exercise, people from various sections, including youngsters and women, will get representation, he added.

The first phase of the exercise will held between September 10-15 during which, the district Congress committee panels and other office bearers, including district chiefs, will be appointed, Babaria told reporters here.

For the last few years, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has been functioning without a complete organisational structure at the block and district level in place.

With the Lok Sabha elections due in the first half of next year followed by Haryana Assembly polls towards the end of the year, Babaria has been meeting party delegates and heads of different Cells of the party from various Lok Sabha segments in the state.

Asked to comment on the alleged factionalism within the Haryana Congress, he said the feedback he has got from a cross-section of leaders and workers is that they are focused on putting up an impressive show in next year's Lok Sabha polls and preparing for the Assembly polls.

When asked about some prominent Congress leaders from the state not showing up in each other's programmes recently, he said, "You just wait for some time".

Taking a dig at the BJP-led dispensation, he said, that during the nine years of their rule in Haryana, the state has fallen behind in several spheres.

He alleged that unemployment has increased in the state under BJP rule.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of indulging in politics of polarisation and trying to sow seeds of hatred in the society.

On the recent communal clashes in Nuh, he said it was the duty of the government to maintain law and order but it failed. PTI SUN RHL