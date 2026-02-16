Process to fill 6,146 lecturer posts underway: Rajasthan education minister

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday informed that the process to fill 6,146 lecturer posts is currently underway, of which 773 are for science subjects.

Citing NITI Aayog guidelines, he said that at least 33 per cent of senior secondary schools should have science streams. He alleged that although the previous government upgraded over 5,000 schools, very few science streams were sanctioned, and required teaching posts were not created.

Dilawar noted that the state government will make efforts to address vacancies in science streams in government schools according to prescribed norms.

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said that six schools in the Churu Assembly constituency have started science streams during the present government's two-year tenure. He also announced that one more school in the constituency would be granted a science stream following a proposal from the local MLA.

The minister also said that in Churu district, 18 out of 91 government senior secondary schools currently have science streams. He placed school-wise and subject-wise details of lecturer vacancies on the table of the House.

Dilawar further informed that approvals have been issued for 99 out of 100 schools proposed for additional streams under the 2025-26 Budget announcement. He noted that vacancies would be filled after the completion of recruitment by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and departmental promotions. PTI AG MPL MPL