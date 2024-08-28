Process to include new farmers under CM-KISAN scheme to start soon: Odisha DyCM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the state government will soon start the process for inclusion of new farmers under the CM KISAN scheme.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his first budget speech, had announced the rolling out of the CM-KISAN scheme replacing the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme of the previous BJD government.

The government has also allocated Rs 1,935 crore for the CM-Kisan scheme for the financial year 2024-25.

In a written reply to the Assembly, Singh Deo, who holds the portfolio of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment department, said small and marginal farmers and landless agriculture households can get the benefit of the CM-KISAN scheme proposed to empower the farmers of the state.

Under the scheme, the farmers will get Rs 4,000 each year in two instalments while provision is there to provide Rs 12,500 to each of the landless agriculture families in three instalments, he said. To receive benefits of the scheme, the farmers can apply through the CM-KISAN portal, for which the process will start soon, he added.