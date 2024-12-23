Process to recruit 2,061 'Van Mitras' completed: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) The process to recruit 2,061 'Van Mitras' in the forest department on merit basis has been completed, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday.

The goal of the Van Mitra scheme is to strengthen the local communities' involvement in the protection, conservation, and development of forest areas.

Van Mitras (friends of forest) receive incentives for maintaining and protecting plantations.

The newly-recruited Van Mitras will streamline the functioning of the forest department, besides helping to curb illicit felling of trees in the forest areas, an official statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

Reviewing the schemes of the forest department, the chief minister said the state government is strengthening it to ensure better functioning, while the process to recruit 200 assistant forest guards is also in the pipeline.

Congratulating the department for its efforts to enhance forest cover in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said in 2023, the forest area in the state expanded by around 55 sq km as compared to 2021.

The chief minister also said the state is promoting eco-tourism activities as a means to generate employment for the local people.

During the review meeting, Sukhu directed the concerned officials to expedite planting trees in the barren hills by roping in the local Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals in the drive.

He also directed officials to plant fruit-bearing and medicinal plants in the forest areas. PTI BPL ARI