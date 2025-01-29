Process to regularise daily wagers to be initiated this year: J-K CM Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Reaffirming his government’s commitment to fulfil all the promises made to the people, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday announced that the process for regularisation of daily wagers will be initiated this year.

Replying to the discussions on the J-K Budget presented in the Assembly on February 6, the chief minister said it lays a strong foundation for sustained economic growth, social welfare and inclusive development across the Union territory.

Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, said the government is focused on generating employment, strengthening infrastructure, improving public services and ensuring transparent and time-bound delivery of development benefits.

On the regularisation of daily workers, Abdullah said, “God willing, we will initiate regularisation of daily wagers this year and will continue to support them.” He also recalled that the SRO-based employment support for the militancy-affected families was introduced in 1996 during the tenure of then-chief minister Farooq Abdullah, benefiting thousands.

Highlighting the welfare orientation of the Budget, the chief minister said the government’s foremost responsibility is towards the poorest and most vulnerable sections.

The Budget focuses on targeted welfare and social justice, Abdullah said, rejecting criticism over the absence of certain populist measures in the Budget.

Abdullah also said that the six free LPG cylinders promised by the government will be funded through Jammu and Kashmir’s own resources.

“We will provide these cylinders from our own money and resources, without depending on Central funds,” he said.

Referring to the previous welfare measures, Abdullah said the free bus travel scheme for women, introduced in last year’s Budget, has now been extended to persons with disabilities.

He also stressed the need for expanding environment-friendly EV bus services while maintaining a balanced growth of the other transport sectors.

Improving EV connectivity will support the overall economic activity without affecting the livelihoods dependent on conventional transports, he said.

Stressing rural development, Abdullah said agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy sectors have been prioritised in the Budget.

He also announced a new dairy development scheme aimed at increasing milk production by one lakh litres and said the initiative has been appreciated by the Centre, which is considering support through the National Dairy Development Board.

Measures are also being taken to improve livestock quality, promote backyard poultry and enhance productivity.

Highlighting youth empowerment, Abdullah said the Mission YUVA aims to promote entrepreneurship, self-employment and skill development, enabling youth to become key contributors to economic growth.

Rejecting allegations that the Budget was Kashmir-centric, the chief minister said restoration of the Darbar Move to Jammu reflected the government’s commitment to addressing regional aspirations and ensuring balanced development.

He also said that industries availing government incentives must prioritise employment for local youth.

“The industrial units receiving subsidies, land and power concessions have been urged to ensure adequate job opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The Budget 2026-27 serves as a roadmap for inclusive growth, long-term development and social justice,” Abdullah added. PTI AB ARI