Processed inert soil being used for land levelling in Kirari, not waste from Bhalswa: Delhi Mayor

New Delhi Feb 3 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday dismissed claims by the Aam Aadmi Party alleging garbage dumping in Kirari area, labelling the allegations as misleading, and said processed inert soil was being used for land levelling and filling of low-lying areas in Kirari, and not waste from the Bhalswa landfill.

Addressing a press conference, the mayor said the processed inert soil generated at Bhalswa had been earlier used by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and is now being used by a concessionaire after obtaining due permission from the Delhi Development Authority.

He alleged that the AAP was deliberately spreading misinformation to mislead city residents.

The mayor said Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi will soon visit Kirari to take stock of the situation.

Anil Jha, AAP MLA from Kirari, did not respond to any queries.

Singh accused the AAP MLA from Kirari of failing to carry out development work in the constituency, pointing to broken roads, filth and lack of basic amenities. He said the allegations were an attempt to divert attention from these shortcomings and added that he would personally visit Kirari to "expose the falsehoods".

He further said the leader of opposition in the MCD House failed to offer any meaningful suggestions during the budget discussion.

Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi said processed inert soil had been used only after obtaining all necessary permissions and alleged that AAP was showing debris at selective locations to spread confusion. He said the Delhi government was doing "good work", which AAP was unable to accept.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the condition of Kirari was the responsibility of the local MLA, alleging that drains were not constructed and development work was neglected. She said the use of inert soil for filling low-lying areas was not new, accusing AAP MLAs of spreading lies.