Processing time to get Interpol notices issued has significantly come down: CBI Director

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The processing time on requests to Interpol to issue a Red Notice for detention of a fugitive has drastically come down, from an average of 14 months to three months now, CBI Director Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

In his inaugural address at a conference on 'Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies' organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah, Sood said only eight proposals for issuing Interpol notices are pending with the agencies currently, with the oldest one being a month old.

The CBI director said that the recent successes in getting Interpol Notices against fugitives notwithstanding, there is a lot that needs to be done to meet the numbers in other countries.

India has 338 extradition requests pending with various countries, Sood said, adding that 35 fugitives have been brought to India this year alone. PTI ABS RUK RUK