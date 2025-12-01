Proclaimed absconder running fake liquor unit held by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed absconder who was allegedly running a spurious liquor supply network and a factory producing fake branded stickers, and QR codes, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Haryana, had been declared a proclaimed offender by a local court, he said.

"On November 24, a team of crime branch received input that Kumar was hiding in Bikaner in Rajasthan. The team took positions near the identified spot and intercepted Kumar when he arrived. He was overpowered. A cursory search yielded nothing objectionable, but details verified through FIR records, e-court and e-prison databases confirmed his identity," said the officer.

During questioning, Kumar allegedly disclosed that he had been running a wine shop earlier but turned to supplying spurious liquor in Delhi and Haryana after failing to obtain a licence. He had earlier been arrested by Haryana Police in 2024 in a similar case.

After his release, Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly resumed supplying illicit liquor and set up a printing and moulding unit in Begumpur in Delhi, to manufacture fake caps, stickers and labels of premium liquor brands. The unit was busted by the team earlier this year, while Kumar had been absconding and frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

"Kumar told the team that he had come to Bikaner to meet his wife, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, when he was apprehended. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK