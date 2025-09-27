Proclaimed offender arrested in 2020 dacoity of senior citizen's house in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 44-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in connection with a 2020 dacoity case in which gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh and cash were stolen from a senior citizen's house here, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Javed, a resident of Nangloi, was arrested on Friday from Sunder Vihar following a tip-off, he said.

He had been evading arrest after being declared a proclaimed offender in February this year in the case registered at Paschim Vihar West police station.

According to police, the incident took place on 29 January 2020, when seven men conspired to rob a 70-year-old woman at her residence in Ambika Vihar.

"Acting on insider information provided by her driver, Rajesh, four of the accused gained entry to the house by pretending to check the gas meter while Javed and two others stood guard outside. Inside, the assailants tied the woman and her domestic help with ropes, administered sedatives and looted jewellery and cash before fleeing," he said.

During the initial probe, all the accused were arrested, and the trial began.

However, Javed, who was out on bail, jumped bail and absconded by changing his residence. Subsequently, the court declared him a proclaimed offender on 24 February this year, said the officer.

To trace him, a team was constituted. Acting on a tip-off, Javed was tracked to a park in Sunder Vihar, where he was arrested, police said. During interrogation, Javed admitted his involvement in the crime. PTI BM SMV HIG