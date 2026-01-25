Proclaimed offender arrested in Delhi, 30 stolen phones recovered

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in an Arms Act case and recovered 30 stolen mobile phones from his possession, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Ajay Kumar (29), a resident of Munger in Bihar, was declared a proclaimed offender by a city court on February 18, 2025, in connection with an Arms Act case of 2020, he said.

According to the police, Ajay was earlier arrested in January 2020 with an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge. He was later granted bail but failed to appear during trial, prompting the court to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Acting on specific inputs, a team tracked his movements through technical analysis and local intelligence. He was arrested on Friday from Delhi's Rohini, they said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and an associate used to steal mobile phones at railway stations in Delhi and sell them at throwaway prices to labourers in local markets.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM NB NB